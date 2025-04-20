Partner | Crowell & Moring LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Cybersecurity

Jennie Wang VonCannon, a partner at Crowell since October 2022, specializes in white-collar defense, regulatory enforcement, privacy, cybersecurity and AI governance. With over 20 years of experience, including 11+ years as a federal prosecutor and deputy chief of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section, she excels in high-stakes litigation, investigations and crisis management. Certified as an AI Governance Professional (AIGP) and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), VonCannon is a leader in emerging technologies and regulatory risks. She serves as first vice president of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and founded the LACBA Privacy and Cybersecurity Section. Recognized in the GIR 100 list for 2024, she is a sought-after speaker on AI, privacy and cybersecurity.

