Advertisement

Jennifer Post

A portrait of Jennifer Post
(¬© Gittings Photography)

Managing Partner
Thompson Coburn LLP
Suffolk University Law School
CORPORATE

Jennifer Post is the managing partner of Thompson Coburn LLP’s Los Angeles office and a nationally recognized leader in corporate and finance law. She has led numerous complex transactions, including a $50-million venture lending deal for a transportation app and a $72-million loan for a public consumer brands company. As co-chair of the firm’s emerging company practice and vice chair of the corporate & securities group, Post pioneered the blockchain and digital currency group. She is also deeply committed to LGBTQ+ advocacy, founding FSIX Advisors Circle and supporting LGBTQ+ professionals through organizations like StartOut LA. Her impact has been recognized with numerous accolades, including Best Lawyers in America (2023-2024) and the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Top 100 Attorneys (2022-2023).

MORE PRIVATE EQUITY AND M&A STRATEGIES

BAR 10-28
Paid Program

Chris Manderson, Michael Piric, Michael B. Saryan and Dan Shea Share Insights on the Private Equity and M&A Landscape

ESG header
Paid Program

Tony Barletta, Will Chuchawat and David Sutton Share Insights on Private Equity and M&A Strategies

BAP thumb 1017
Paid Program

Conversation with Jonathan Gilbert and David Sutton on Private Equity and M&A Strategies

pe
Paid Program

Ron Borys, Neil Malik and Chant Vartanian Give Insights on the Outlook of Private Equity

black background with white text that reads "LA Times"
Paid Program

The Latest in Private Equity and M&A Strategies

Advertisement