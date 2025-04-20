Chair, Intellectual Property & Technology Greenberg Glusker LLP

UCLA School of Law

Intellectual Property

As chair of Greenberg Glusker’s intellectual property & technology group, Jesse Saivar is a leading advisor in digital media and IP law. He counsels top media companies on IP licensing, content distribution, talent deals and brand partnerships. Key successes include guiding Dave Portnoy’s repurchase of Barstool Sports, advising Bari Weiss on launching The Free Press, supporting Morning Brew’s expansion and representing Invisible Universe in celebrity-driven animations. Saivar also advises Quinn, Down Home Media and Estate Media on strategic IP and content agreements. Known for blending legal expertise with business strategy, he helps clients maximize IP value and navigate talent negotiations. He’s been featured in Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter and Law.com, and named among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Influential Lawyers: Digital Media and E-Commerce Law.

