Partner | Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

University of Michigan Law School

Cybersecurity

Recently promoted to partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, Ji Won Kim is a key member of the firm’s Global Cybersecurity and Privacy team. She advises global clients on cybersecurity risk management, compliance, governance and incident response, handling complex investigations involving critical infrastructure. With expertise in cross-border litigation, she engages with regulators and resolves cybersecurity disputes across industries. Kim teaches cybersecurity law at USC Gould School of Law and frequently speaks on cyber threats. A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), she leads high-profile incident response efforts worldwide. She is deeply committed to pro bono work, securing asylum for persecuted individuals and protecting hate crime victims. Kim received Norton Rose Fulbright’s Unsung Hero Award in 2023 and serves on the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles Associates Advisory Board.

