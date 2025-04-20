Chair, Los Angeles Office Litigation Practice, Winston & Strawn LLP

University of Wisconsin Law School

Litigation

John Schreiber, a partner at Winston & Strawn and chair of the firm’s Los Angeles litigation practice, is a nationally recognized leader known for his precedent-setting legal victories. He has twice led teams to unanimous wins before the U.S. Supreme Court in federal securities cases, including an April 2024 victory for Macquarie, clarifying that silence does not equal fraud. In 2023, Schreiber secured a high-profile appellate win for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. He also champions pro bono work, helping Winston rank as a top 15 firm on The American Lawyer Pro Bono Scorecard for six years. He has advocated for gun control groups, trafficking victims and veterans. Schreiber previously served as hiring partner for Winston’s L.A. office and on Law360’s Securities Editorial Advisory Board.

