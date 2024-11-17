Founding Partner | Mancini Shenk LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

John W. Shenk, founding partner of Mancini Shenk LLP, specializes in shareholder, derivative, cannabis and business disputes, often referring to his practice as “business divorce.” He guides clients - partners, shareholders, LLC members and joint venturers - through strategic negotiations, arbitration and litigation. Shenk is recognized for handling complex shareholder and investor litigation in the legal cannabis industry, focusing on fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair competition and real estate disputes. Recent successes include favorable resolutions in shareholder disputes, executive separation negotiations and trade secret enforcement. A member of ProVisors, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the International Cannabis Bar Association, he also serves as a board member for Rose City Center. Shenk was named to the Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation guide and the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

