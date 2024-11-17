Founding Partner | Raines Feldman Littrell LLP

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Jonathan Littrell, managing partner and CEO of Raines Feldman Littrell LLP, advises public and private entities, fund sponsors and asset management firms on corporate governance, finance, mergers and acquisitions, fund formation and private placements. He has extensive experience in structuring transactions and guiding businesses through complex financial matters. Before practicing law, Littrell was a project manager for a Los Angeles development firm specializing in low-income housing, gaining hands-on experience in acquisition, construction and asset management. He has been featured in Law360 and the Los Angeles Business Journal for his leadership and insights on private equity and firm management. He was also named one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 by CEO Publication.