Founder | Melmed Law Group

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Jonathan Melmed, founder of Melmed Law Group, is a leading employment attorney with a decade of experience advocating for employees’ rights. He has secured recoveries for thousands of California workers and served as lead counsel in hundreds of class and representative actions, achieving numerous multi-million dollar settlements. Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and featured on the 2024 Legal Visionaries list, Melmed also led his firm to be ranked among the Top 25 Employment Law Firms in Los Angeles. His commitment to justice has earned him a place on the Lawdragon 500 list of Leading Civil Rights & Plaintiff Employment Lawyers. A graduate of NYU and Loyola Law School, Melmed’s work has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg, USA Today and Law360.