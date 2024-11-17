Partner

Jordan Matthews, a partner at Weinberg Gonser LLP, was lead counsel in landmark litigation against Steve Wynn, representing the primary witness in a Wall Street Journal exposé; on Wynn’s sexual misconduct. He faced aggressive defense tactics from Wynn for five years, particularly regarding wrongful termination claims by Angelica Limcaco related to an alleged rape incident. Matthews filed a civil RICO case against Wynn Resorts and Wynn, coinciding with a Department of Justice lawsuit alleging violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). He argued that Wynn attempted to influence the Trump Administration to protect his business interests through a $9-million lobbying effort. He presented the RICO case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in December 2022, drawing significant media attention.

