Joseph R. Dunn

Partner | Covington & Burling LLP

Washington and Lee University School of Law

Bankruptcy

As partner at Covington & Burling LLP, Joseph Dunn is a seasoned bankruptcy attorney specializing in creditor rights, asset recovery and insolvency litigation. He represents institutional creditors, fiduciaries and boards in bankruptcy cases, restructuring and asset protection matters. His expertise includes piercing fraudulent schemes and offshore asset protection. Recently, Dunn secured a $300-million settlement for Global Gaming Asset Management in a dispute with Philippine casino operators. He also won the dismissal of a $50-million fraudulent transfer case and successfully negotiated a Chapter 11 resolution for a Rancho Santa Fe homeowners association. Active in the legal and nonprofit sectors, Dunn has served on the boards of the Center for Community Solutions, the California Bankruptcy Forum and ABI’s Battleground West conference.