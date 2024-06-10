Managing Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

The University of Toledo College of Law

CORPORATE

As managing partner of Lagerlof, LLP, Joshua Driskell has led the firm through multiple mergers and acquisitions, created a charitable extension called Lagerlof Cares and led the firm and its attorneys to be leaders in their field and communities. He is a member of the Pasadena Bar Association, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the California Bar Association. Prior to forming Primuth, Driskell & Terzian, LLP, with partner Jonathan Primuth in 2014, Driskell worked at a multi-state law firm, handling a wide variety of matters for individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition to his activities as an attorney, he is a board member for the Pasadena Museum of History, Leadership Pasadena and Pasadena Fire Foundation.