Joshua Driskell
Managing Partner
Lagerlof, LLP
The University of Toledo College of Law
CORPORATE
As managing partner of Lagerlof, LLP, Joshua Driskell has led the firm through multiple mergers and acquisitions, created a charitable extension called Lagerlof Cares and led the firm and its attorneys to be leaders in their field and communities. He is a member of the Pasadena Bar Association, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the California Bar Association. Prior to forming Primuth, Driskell & Terzian, LLP, with partner Jonathan Primuth in 2014, Driskell worked at a multi-state law firm, handling a wide variety of matters for individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition to his activities as an attorney, he is a board member for the Pasadena Museum of History, Leadership Pasadena and Pasadena Fire Foundation.