University of Texas School of Law

Corporate

JR Lanis, partner at BakerHostetler, is an experienced attorney specializing in securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate transactions. He advises public companies, investment banks and registered investment firms on stock and debt offerings, IPOs, M&A and compliance for OTC, Nasdaq and NYSE-listed issuers. Lanis provides strategic counsel across industries, including technology, financial services, hospitality and life sciences. He ensures clients navigate complex regulations while leveraging market opportunities. Currently, he serves as business leader for BakerHostetler’s Los Angeles office and was recently confirmed as co-leader of the firm’s capital markets, securities and corporate governance practice. Lanis continues to drive firm growth and provide high-level guidance to publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as investors, on regulatory and transactional matters.

