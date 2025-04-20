Partner | Kirkland & Ellis LLP

University of Michigan Law School

Corporate

Justin Solomon, a key partner at Kirkland & Ellis’ Los Angeles office, has been instrumental in expanding the firm’s investment funds group. With nearly 20 years of experience, he has advised leading private equity firms on fund formations, totaling over $21 billion in the past two years. His work spans funds from under $100 million to over $15 billion and includes guiding emerging managers in spinouts and startups. Recognized by Chambers USA, Solomon recently led major deals for firms like ECP ($6.7 billion), Francisco Partners ($3.3 billion) and Frazier Healthcare ($2.3 billion). He serves on multiple Kirkland committees, including Associate Review and Los Angeles Recruiting. He holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego and a B.A. from UC Berkeley.

