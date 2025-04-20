(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Sports & Entertainment | Akerman LLP

University of San Diego School of Law Litigation

Kanika Corley, a litigation partner at Akerman LLP, specializes in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, focusing on the sports, entertainment and media industries. She represents media companies, advertising firms, designers and professional sports entities, advising on asset protection, litigation risk and IP issues. Corley has secured major victories, including two recent summary judgments in copyright and business tort cases. She also defended a mass-media company in a First Amendment case and advised a broadcaster on international news rights. Recognized as a top litigator, she has earned accolades from Lawdragon 500 and Benchmark Litigation. Corley co-chairs Akerman’s Professional Development Council and mentors attorneys. As an active speaker and author, she serves on editorial boards and is involved in professional organizations supporting women and minority attorneys.