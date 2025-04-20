Managing Partner | Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

UC Davis School of Law

Labor & Employment

As managing partner at Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP, Kate LaQuay is a recognized leader in California employment law, providing critical insights through writing and speaking engagements. She covers evolving legal issues, including PAGA reforms, remote work compensation and intersectional discrimination. Her work has been widely published, reinforcing her expertise beyond firm alerts. LaQuay is a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) author and provider, with approved courses on workplace disability accommodations and employer record-keeping obligations. She co-authored a piece on AI’simpact on employment law and writes on key issues like workplace violence prevention and predictive scheduling. She is a member of ChIPs, the California Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association, demonstrating her commitment to advancing employment law and supporting her peers.

