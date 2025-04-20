Partner | Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Kelly Cunningham is a partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. A seasoned intellectual property attorney with over 25 years of experience, he specializes in patent, trademark and copyright litigation across numerous courts. Recognized for his strategic problem-solving, Cunningham assists clients in IP procurement, protection and enforcement across diverse industries, including technology, medical devices, publishing and entertainment. A patented inventor, he contributed to the 2012 Leahy-Smith America Invents Act while advising U.S. lawmakers. His recent cases include securing patents, defending IP rights in reexaminations and negotiating high-stakes settlements. Notably, Cunningham defended a client against a German company’s patent challenge, resulting in reaffirmed patent claims. He also reduced a major record label’s copyright infringement claim from seven to six figures, with an insurer covering most costs.