Partner | Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Kevin Brogan, partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP, is a trial lawyer specializing in eminent domain, inverse condemnation and real property disputes. His clients include multinational corporations, property owners and law firms. He authored the California chapter of The Law of Eminent Domain for the ABA and is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Brogan has successfully represented clients in high-profile cases, including disputes involving Century City Mall, UCLA, LAX and Metro. He also defends professionals in malpractice and fiduciary duty cases and is certified as a Specialist in Legal Malpractice. A UC Berkeley graduate with a J.D. from UC San Francisco Law, he clerked for Chief Judge Oliver Seth. Brogan also chairs the board of directors at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.