Partner | Hahn & Hahn LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

Corporate

As partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP, Kirk L. Moon advises individuals and entities on business, residential and commercial real estate transactions, with a focus on succession planning and mergers and acquisitions. Known for his thoughtful planning and meticulous execution, he also brings valuable insight from his background representing physicians, medical groups and health plans in transactional and regulatory matters. Beyond his practice, Moon actively supports the community. He serves on the board of directors, audit committee and finance/ investment committee at Five Acres, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and supporting vulnerable children. Additionally, Moon contributes to the Continuing Education of the Bar Business Law guide, which is a vital resource for the legal community.

