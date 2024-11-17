Founding Partner | Russ August & Kabat

UC Law San Francisco Intellectual

Property

Larry C. Russ, co-founder and managing partner of Russ August & Kabat (RAK), has driven the firm’s growth by establishing leading practices in patent litigation, entertainment and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He played a pivotal role in building one of the nation’s largest plaintiff’s patent litigation teams and expanding the firm’s M&A practice. An accomplished trial attorney, Russ’ expertise spans trademark, copyright, patent, antitrust and complex business litigation. Notable achievements include a landmark settlement with Yahoo!, a major privacy class action win against LinkedIn and a successful defense of Forever 21. Beyond law, he is an entrepreneur, involved with American Rag Cie and tech ventures. Russ actively supports the Jewish National Fund and chairs boards for StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice and NGA 911.

