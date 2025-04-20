Founder & President | Metaverse Law

Lily Li is the founder and president of Metaverse Law. She founded Metaverse Law in 2018 to address the growing need for legal services in artificial intelligence (AI), data privacy and protection. A Duke Law graduate, she advises on AI governance, CCPA, GDPR, NIST frameworks, healthcare privacy and breach response. She holds multiple privacy and security certifications, including FIP, CIPP/ US/E/M and GCFA. Li’s firm recently developed a global privacy and AI compliance program for a publicly traded AI company, aligning it with NIST and ISO standards. She frequently speaks and publishes on AI, cybersecurity and privacy, with articles in Bloomberg Law and Law360. She is a legal analyst on the U.S. TikTok ban and serves on the Orange County Asian American Bar Association Board.

