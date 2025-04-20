Associate | Sheppard Mullin

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Lina Braverman, a private credit attorney at Sheppard Mullin, represents lenders in secured and unsecured debt transactions, focusing on middle-market deals. A 2016 Loyola Law School graduate and Order of the Coif honoree, she externed for the U.S. District Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Previously at Hogan Lovells, she advised on a $62-million sustainable energy debt facility in Africa and worked on the Speedcast International Chapter 11 case. Known for her legal acumen and community involvement, Braverman’s leadership extends beyond the courtroom through her dedication to charitable causes. Her board affiliations include being a member of the California, Florida and District of Columbia bars.