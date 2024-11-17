Co-Founder & Senior Partner | Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP

Loyola Law School Litigation

Lisa Helfend Meyer, co-founder and senior partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, has been a certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California since 1989. For over four decades, she has been a trailblazer in family law, representing clients in high-conflict divorces, complex custody cases, domestic violence matters and LGBTQ+ family issues. Known for taking on challenging cases and prevailing, Meyer has successfully litigated international move-away, domestic abuse and parental alienation cases. Recognized asaTop 100 Women Lawyer in California and a Super Lawyer for over 20 years, her expertise has been featured by the Associated Press and CNN. She supports organizations aiding children with special needs and victims of domestic violence, including the Glenwood Housing Foundation and The Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law.

