Member-in-Charge | Clark Hill

Pepperdine University School of Law

Labor & Employment

Lisa Reimbold, member-in-charge of the Los Angeles office of Clark Hill, is a leader in class action employment litigation. She has successfully defended clients in multi-million-dollar wage-and-hour cases, often defeating claims or securing favorable settlements. Reimbold advises major employers on harassment, discrimination, retaliation, ADA, whistleblower and PAGA litigation. She conducts employment investigations, provides counsel on workplace accommodations and terminations and leads training seminars on harassment, social media and the Public Records Act. Recent highlights include compelling a wage-and-hour case into arbitration, settling a class action with minimal exposure and obtaining a summary judgment in a harassment case. Dedicated to mentorship, Reimbold guides Pepperdine law students and coaches a middle school mock trial team through the Teach Democracy organization.

