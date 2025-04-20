Senior Counsel | Sanders Roberts LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Mahfam Grandt, senior counsel at Sanders Roberts LLP, represents Fortune 100 corporations in business litigation, employment disputes and product liability cases in state and federal courts. Known for handling complex, multi-jurisdictional matters, she has secured key dismissals, led high-stakes settlement negotiations and managed large legal teams. Grandt has successfully defended clients in the food service, healthcare and education industries, crafting innovative legal strategies to meet their goals. She played a pivotal role in a milestone decision on attorney’s fees and oversees significant case portfolios for corporate clients. A dedicated mentor, she actively supports associates in their career growth and contributes to the legal community. Grandt is affiliated with UCLA Law School Alumni and recognized for her leadership and commitment to client success.