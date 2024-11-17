Partner | Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Meg Lodise, partner at Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP, has built a distinguished 37-year career handling complex, high-value trust and estate disputes in California. She secured a precedent-setting decision in O’Connor v. O’Connor (26 Cal.App.5th 871), shaping state law on powers of appointment. Appointed as Guardian Ad Litem for Michael Jackson’s children, she represented their interests from 2009 to 2020. Lodise also served as an expert witness in a NAFTA arbitration, successfully supporting Canada’s position on California trust law. A fellow and vice president of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, she is a past president of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School. Her accolades include recognition from Chambers and Partners and Benchmark Litigation.