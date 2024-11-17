Partner | Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Brooklyn Law School

Corporate

Marianne S. Martin, a corporate finance partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, specializes in borrower-side representations for founder-owned and sponsor-backed private companies, with expertise in syndicated and complex bilateral credit transactions. She has advised on nearly $700 million in financing over the past two years, focusing on industries including industrials, media, consumer products and healthcare. Martin is known for navigating growth-oriented and distressed financing, including workouts, UCC foreclosures and DIP financing. Her clients include private equity sponsors, family offices and private credit lenders. She frequently speaks on trends in private credit markets. Martin is also dedicated to community engagement, having founded an affinity group supporting neurodivergent children. She is admitted to practice in California and New York and is active in several industry associations.