Partner | Akerman LLP

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Marissa Alguire, a partner at Akerman LLP, serves as deputy chair of the firm’s nationwide Labor and Employment Practice Group and leads its California team. She specializes in defending management in complex labor disputes, including wage and hour class actions, PAGA claims and discrimination cases. Notably, she secured a favorable settlement for a national airline cargo company in a state-wide PAGA case. Recognized by The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal, Alguire moderates panels on workplace trends and AI. A dedicated advocate for women’s advancement, she is active in the Women Lawyers Association and the National Association of Women Lawyers. She also serves on the L.A. Committee for Tina’s Wish, raising funds for ovarian cancer research, including running the 2024 NYC Marathon for the cause.