UCLA School of Law

Litigation Mark Neubauer, founding managing shareholder of Carlton Fields’ Los Angeles office, has over 45 years of litigation experience. He has secured pivotal wins for major clients, including defeating class action claims against Johnson & Johnson and securing defense verdicts in high-stakes insurance cases, such as a $49-million bad faith claim for Hartford’s Twin City Fire Insurance. Neubauer also played a key role in the Tribune Co. fraudulent conveyance class action, helping dismiss intentional fraud claims. A former chair of the California State Bar Litigation Section and editor-in-chief of the ABA Litigation Journal, he has shaped legal discourse and trained attorneys. His pro bono work includes landmark education reform in Cruz v. California, earning him multiple ACLU awards.