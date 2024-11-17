Founder & Principal | The Freedman Firm PC

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Michael G. Freedman, founder and principal of The Freedman Firm, is a top criminal defense and trial attorney handling high- profile federal cases nationwide. A former federal prosecutor, he has quickly grown his firm to five lawyers since launching in 2021. Freedman represents high-profile clients, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Trey Songz and Ippei Mizuhara, along with executives, doctors, lawyers and corporations. He recently defended former L.A. Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan in a federal RICO trial and has tried over a dozen cases as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. He has been recognized as a Top White Collar Lawyer by the Daily Journal. Freedman serves on the Beverly Hills Bar Association board and co-chairs Bet Tzedek’s New Leadership Council and the ABA’s White Collar Crime Committee.