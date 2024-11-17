Co-Founder | Doll Amir & Eley LLP

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Michael M. Amir, co-founder of Doll Amir & Eley LLP, is a seasoned litigator with a 20-year track record of winning high-stakes cases. He represents health organizations, banks, tech companies, universities and high-net-worth individuals in complex litigation at all levels, including trials, arbitrations and appeals. Recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2010 and one of California’s Top 35 Healthcare Lawyers by the Daily Journal, Amir has secured major victories, including a jury verdict rejecting a $30-million damages claim against healthcare clients and multiple injunctions in trade secret and misappropriation cases. He currently defends healthcare clients in the False Claims Act and unfair competition lawsuits. A UC Hastings graduate, Amir previously practiced at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and O’Brien Zarian LLP.