Partner | King & Spalding

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Michael Roth is a leading civil litigator and partner at King & Spalding, specializing in consumer class actions, complex business disputes and entertainment litigation. He has represented major brands like The Gap, VF Corp., Nike and Stiiizy Inc. Roth has defended companies in privacy litigation involving the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). His victories include defining key aspects of CCPA claims and securing a summary judgment in a landmark CIPA case for Converse Inc. He also achieved an unprecedented $1 civil penalty settlement in high-profile litigation with the CFPB and NYAG. Roth’s strategic approach and expertise in emerging legal issues have made him a sought-after advocate. He serves on the UCLA School of Law Alumni Associate Board of Directors.

