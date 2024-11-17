Founding Partner | Mancini Shenk LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Litigation

As founding partner of Mancini Shenk LLP, Michael V. Mancini specializes in shareholder, cannabis, business and entertainment disputes. A leader in cannabis litigation, he has recovered tens of millions for clients and successfully defended against multimillion- dollar claims. Mancini frequently advises top firms and speaks on cannabis litigation trends and ethics. His litigation success includes dismissing nine-figure fiduciary duty claims, defeating emergency restraining orders and securing favorable settlements in high-profile cases. His pro bono work includes impactful amicus briefs on immigration and family law. Mancini is the vice-chair of membership for the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Cannabis Section and a graduate of its Traditional Trial Advocacy Project. He is an active member of the American Bar Association and Los Angeles County Bar Association.