Partner | Massumi + Consoli

University of Texas School of Law

Corporate

Michael Young, partner at Massumi + Consoli, is an accomplished transactional attorney with extensive experience advising private equity firms, portfolio companies and public and private entities on complex transactions, including acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, mergers, joint ventures and dispositions. His clients include Abry Partners, AeroVironment, Amphenol Corporation, Angeles Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, spanning diverse industries. Recognized by The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal for his excellence in private equity and M&A, Young is known for navigating complex, cross-border deals and regulatory challenges. Before joining Massumi + Consoli, he spent nearly a decade at Latham & Watkins. At Massumi + Consoli, he has been pivotal in driving firm growth, leading culture initiatives and enhancing operations while fostering client relationships and supporting charitable efforts like the Posse Foundation.