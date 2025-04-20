Partner | Nossaman

University of San Diego School of Law

Labor & Employment

As partner at Nossaman, Michelle E. McCarthy, with over 20 years of legal experience in employee benefits and taxation, advises a diverse clientele--including tax-exempt organizations, governmental plans and Fortune 100 companies--on the design, compliance and administration of retirement, health and welfare benefit plans. She specializes in regulatory compliance, fiduciary duties, tax qualifications and policy development for both private and public sector plans. McCarthy represents clients before the IRS, DOL and PBGC in audits, compliance programs and corrective filings. She also advises on data privacy and cybersecurity for benefit plans. Her expertise extends to Taft-Hartley multiemployer plans and corporate transaction support. An active speaker and author, McCarthy serves on various industry boards, including the ABA and the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems SECURE 2.0 Task Force.

