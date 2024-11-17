Founding Partner | Raines Feldman Littrell LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Miles Feldman, founding partner of Raines Feldman Littrell LLP, is a seasoned trial lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience in high- stakes litigation. He represents top clients in technology, media and finance, including TikTok, United Talent Agency and rapper Killer Mike. Recognized as a Super Lawyer and Top Litigator by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Feldman has led landmark cases shaping entertainment and corporate law. His recent work includes representing Range Media in a dispute with CAA and co-representing the receiver in a $750-million Ponzi scheme case. He has expanded RFL nationally, growing offices in Chicago, New York and Orange County. Committed to pro bono work, Feldman supports the Survivor Justice Center and CISLA and raises funds for PATH through the Law Rocks charity event.