Partner | Irell & Manella LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Morgan Chu, a partner at Irell & Manella, has secured over $9 billion in verdicts, judgments and settlements, earning recognition as one of the nation’s top trial lawyers. He led the team that won a record $2.3-billion patent judgment for VLSI Technology against Intel and a separate $948-million verdict in a related case. Chu also secured a major defense win in Intel Corp. v. Fortress Investment Group, with the Ninth Circuit dismissing Intel’s antitrust claims. Beyond the courtroom, he chairs City of Hope’s boards and has endowed multiple academic chairs at UCLA, Harvard and City of Hope. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.