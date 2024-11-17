Partner | Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Naeun Rim, leader of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP’s trial, white collar and investigations practice, is a trial attorney known for defending clients in multimillion-dollar civil lawsuits. She secured a $100-million fraud case win and prevailed in a commercial real estate trial. Notable successes include defending Hanmi Financial Corporation in a shareholder derivative action, consolidating and dismissing claims against an online brokerage company and securing a favorable bench trial outcome for a technology client. Currently, Rim leads the defense for a community bank in a class action linked to an alleged Ponzi scheme. She is actively involved in advancing diversity in law, serving as executive vice president of the Korean American Bar Association of Southern California and mentoring through the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

