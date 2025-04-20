President & CEO, West Coast Trial Lawyers

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Neama Rahmani is president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers. A UCLA graduate at 19 and Harvard Law graduate at 22, he began his career representing major corporations like Disney and Marriott. He later joined the Department of Justice, prosecuting drug and human trafficking cases and capturing a fugitive murderer featured on America’s Most Wanted. Rahmani also served as director of enforcement for the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. He has successfully led dozens of jury trials, securing over $1 billion in settlements and judgments. Licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona and Washington, he frequently appears on CNN, Fox News and BBC for legal analysis. Rahmani serves on UCLA’s Political Science Board and authored Harvard to Hashtag, with proceeds supporting foster children’s rights.

