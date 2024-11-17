Partner | Kaplan Marino, PC

University of La Verne College of Law

Litigation

Nina Marino is the co-founder and partner of Kaplan Marino, PC. She is a globally recognized white-collar and complex criminal defense attorney. Named a Band 3 Leading Lawyer by Chambers USA, Marino is lauded for her skillful representation of senior executives. She has secured numerous courtroom victories, including a full acquittal in a high-profile bribery case in 2024 and multiple case dismissals in complex fraud and embezzlement matters. She is first vice chair of the ABA Criminal Justice Section, founder of the Women in White Collar Subcommittee and City Leader of WWCDA Los Angeles. A sought-after speaker and author, she co-hosts the podcast White Collar Talks with Nina and Joe. Marino actively supports women’s leadership and serves on the executive board of C5LA, advocating for underserved youth.