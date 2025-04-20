Member | Clark Hill Gonzaga

University School of Law

Litigation

Pamela Palmer is a Los Angeles-based attorney and member at Clark Hill, specializing in insurance coverage and maritime law, with nearly 25 years of experience. She advises insurers on environmental contamination, marine, clergy abuse, natural disasters and suspicious claims. Notable achievements include dismissing a multi-million-dollar case involving an accountant for a rock band, reversing an excessive wrongful death verdict and securing damages from the 2021 Orange County oil spill. Palmer frequently comments on industry issues, including recent insights on marine insurance in Insurance Journal and Law360. She serves as chair of the Maritime Law Association’s Marine Insurance Committee and on the ABA TIPS Council. Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, she is also a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

