Patrick Merritt Maloney

Founding Partner | The Maloney Firm APC

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Patrick M. Maloney, a certified legal malpractice specialist and founding partner at The Maloney Firm APC, is a leading litigator focused on business disputes and fair billing practices. His expertise has saved clients millions in legal fees, with notable wins in antitrust, patent, shareholder and fiduciary duty disputes. Recent victories include a defense verdict in a $10-million shareholder case, a favorable verdict in a defamation suit, a $1.1-million arbitration win over film distribution and summary judgment in a $150-million racketeering case. Recognized as a Super Lawyer (2015-2024) and an AV-Preeminent-rated attorney, Maloney actively engages in the legal community and has held leadership roles in the South Bay Bar Association and the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce.