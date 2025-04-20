Partner | Barnes & Thornburg

UC Law San Francisco

Bankruptcy

Paul Laurin, partner at Barnes & Thornburg, is a leading attorney in commercial litigation, creditor’s rights and bankruptcy law. A key member of Barnes & Thornburg’s California restructuring and bankruptcy group, he advises on high-stakes litigation, restructurings and loan enforcement disputes. Laurin’s work has shaped legal precedent, influenced billion-dollar cases and protected creditor rights. His recent successes include securing full claim satisfaction for a landlord in a brewery bankruptcy and advising on cross-border monitorships and Chinese bankruptcy proceedings. He is a past president of the UC Hastings (now UC San Francisco Law) Alumni Board and has lectured at UCLA Law. Laurin supports underserved communities, serves on the Los Angeles County Bar Judicial Appointments Committee and is active in Provisors, the Financial Lawyers Conference and the American Bankruptcy Institute.

