Partner | Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Paul Porter is a business and real estate litigation attorney and partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP. He represents Fortune 500 companies, individuals, property owners, public agencies and businesses in real estate, contract, business disputes, eminent domain and inverse condemnation. Porter develops strategic approaches tailored to clients’ goals, helping manage risk and maximize success. He collaborates closely with clients to navigate challenges and minimize unnecessary litigation. He advocates for private property owners in eminent domain cases, leveraging experience from representing public agencies in hundreds of acquisitions. Porter handles jury trials, arbitrations, mediations and appeals across California. He is active in the State Bar of California’s Litigation and Real Property Sections and has spoken at the Georgetown Advanced Commercial Leasing Institute and International Council of Shopping Centers conferences.

