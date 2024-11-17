Partner | Baker McKenzie

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Perrie M. Weiner, partner-in-charge of Baker McKenzie’s Los Angeles office and chair of its North America securities litigation group, is a leading authority in high-stakes securities class action, shareholder derivative litigation, SEC enforcement and complex business litigation. Recognized by Chambers and The Legal 500 USA, he is known as the “go-to advocate” for hedge funds and CEOs facing SEC scrutiny. Under his leadership, Baker McKenzie’s L.A. office grew from four to over 74 lawyers, becoming one of the firm’s fastest-growing offices. Weiner also leads the firm’s SPAC Rapid Response and Lease Litigation and Restructuring Groups. He serves on several boards, including Windward School and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, and organizes charity events through his band, raising significant funds for local causes.

