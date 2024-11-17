Phillip J. Eskenazi

Partner | BakerHostetler

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Phillip Eskenazi, a trial lawyer and partner at BakerHostetler, specializes in complex business, securities litigation and class action defense. With over 32 years of experience, he has served as lead counsel in more than 250 class actions and secured notable trial victories, including a rare jury win against the SEC. As co-head of the firm’s retail industry team, Eskenazi represents major brands like Victoria’s Secret, Lowe’s and Petco in high-stakes litigation. His practice also includes defending environmental, securities fraud, fiduciary duty and false advertising cases. Since joining BakerHostetler, he has led the firm’s retail industry expansion and helped grow its Los Angeles office. Eskenazi remains at the forefront of legal issues affecting retailers, manufacturers and employees nationwide.