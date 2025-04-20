Partner | Hueston Hennigan

Columbia Law School

Litigation

As partner at Hueston Hennigan, Rajan Trehan is a trial-focused litigator known for winning complex, high-stakes cases. He represents major clients, including Lionsgate, Palantir Technologies, PacifiCorp, Match Group and the State of Hawaii. Trehan is leading groundbreaking copyright litigation for major record labels against AI music companies Suno and Udio. He helped Match secure a $300-million settlement with Google in 2023 and achieved a favorable verdict for PacifiCorp in a $225-million wildfire damages trial. He also played a key role in Hawaii’s historic $4-billion Maui wildfire settlement and defended Activision Blizzard in a high- profile misconduct case. Trehan is committed to pro bono work and serves on the board of the Legal Education Access Pipeline (LEAP), supporting diversity in the legal profession.

