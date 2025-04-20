Co-Managing Partner | Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Tulane University School of Law Corporate

Richard Galofaro, co-managing partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP’s Los Angeles office, specializes in estate and gift tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, trust administration and probate matters. His expertise includes structuring sophisticated tax strategies, business succession planning and charitable giving. Galofaro has advised clients on maximizing estate tax exemptions ahead of 2026 law changes and facilitated the creation of an $800-million private foundation benefiting Los Angeles. He has also represented financial institutions in trust administration and guided estate plans for non-U.S. citizens using Qualified Domestic Trusts. A trusted leader, he plays a key role in the firm’s strategic direction. In addition to his legal work, Galofaro serves as a board member and secretary of After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles, supporting programs for underserved youth.