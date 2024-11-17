Partner | Kaplan Marino

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Richard Kaplan co-founded Kaplan Marino, PC in 1988, transforming white-collar defense law. His independent background enables creative, persuasive legal strategies, challenging conventional arguments. He has led the Beverly Hills Bar Association, served on multiple legal boards and received the State Bar of California’s Excellence in Practice Award in 2020. Kaplan manages high-stakes criminal cases for high-net-worth individuals, corporations and entertainers. His strategic negotiations have led to acquittals, dismissed charges and expungements. He also defends clients in California’s mental health diversion program. Recent victories include a full dismissal of a $775,000 fraud case, felony dismissals for a cyclist and no charges filed for an illegal firearm. Kaplan frequently speaks at legal conferences on ethics, AI and white-collar crime.

