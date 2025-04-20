Partner | Cox, Castle & Nicholson

University of Virginia School of Law

Litigation

Robert Begland, a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, is a leading trial lawyer specializing in real property, contract, corporate governance and insurance recovery disputes. He has extensive experience in state and federal courts, arbitrations and international litigation. Begland played a key role in litigation against Southern California Gas Company over the Porter Ranch gas leak, representing developers with claims exceeding $100 million. He successfully defeated the utility’s summary judgment arguments, leading to a confidential settlement. Beyond litigation, he chairs the Veterans Community Oversight and Engagement Board, advising the VA on redeveloping the West Los Angeles campus to provide 1,200 housing units for unhoused veterans. Under Begland’s leadership, the committee has influenced major land use decisions in L.A. County, including budget recommendations and expert consultations on the project’s master plan.