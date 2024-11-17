Robert “Bob” F. Millman

Shareholder | Littler

Robert F. Millman, a senior shareholder at Littler, is a leading figure in labor and employment law with 50 years of experience. He joined Littler in 1974 as its 18th attorney and later founded its two Los Angeles offices, playing a key role in the firm’s growth. Millman has successfully represented employers in NLRB proceedings, employment litigation, arbitration and collective bargaining, and is known for advising on complex workplace issues and compliance strategies. Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers & Partners and Lawdragon, he was named a Top 100 Lawyer by the Los Angeles Business Journal and is a fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. He frequently speaks on labor law topics and provides pro bono legal counsel to community organizations.